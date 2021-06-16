in Football

Italy vs Switzerland: Schedule, channel where to watch and probable line-ups of the 2021 Eurocup match

Swiss visit to Italy this Wednesday, June 16, on the second day of Group A within the 2021 Eurocup of Nations, a match in which the Azzurra squad will seek to tie their pass to the next round and that you can see through SKY Sports o’clock at 2:00 p.m. (Mexico City).

This will be the first time that the Italians and the Swiss have met in a European Championship, however they have already seen each other in two World Cups, on a total of three occasions, with a favorable balance for Switzerland, with two victories (Switzerland 1954) and one defeat (Chile 1962).

In their last eight meetings, Switzerland has not been able to defeat Italy, signing a balance of 4 losses and 4 draws. The last time they were beaten was 28 years ago, with a score of 1-0 in the city of Verna.

Of the last 24 home games against Switzerland, the Italians have only lost one game, adding 18 wins and 5 draws.

The Swiss are close to achieving a ‘mark’ that no one else has held in the Eurocup, because by tying this commitment, they tied 5 equals in this competition.

Possible lineups for Italy vs Switzerland of Euro 2021: Italy: Donnarumma, Spinazzola, Chiellini, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Jorginho, Locatelli, Barella, Insigne, Immobile, Berardi. Switzerland: Sommer, Elvedi, Akanji, Schar, Mbabu Freuler, Shaqiri, Xhaka, Rodríguez, Embolo, Seferovic.

