Italy vs Switzerland: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

The Italian National Team will seek to secure its place in the next round at the UEFA Euro 2021 Cup of Nations this Wednesday when it receives a visit from its Swiss counterpart at the Olympic Stadium in Rome at the start of the second day of Group A.

Italy is coming off winning their first game against Turkey with a 3-0 win, while the Swiss signed a goalless draw against the Wales team.

This will be the third confrontation between both teams in ‘high-profile’ competitions, since they have only met in the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland; where the hosts achieved two victories; and another in the 1962 World Cup in Chile, with a victory for the Azzurra squad.

The official line-ups for the match between Italy and Switzerland at Euro 2021 are as follows: Italy: 21 G. Donnarumma (PO) 2 Di Lorenzo 3 Chiellini (C) 4 Spinazzola 5 Locatelli 8 Jorginho 10 Insigne 11 Berardi 17 Immobile 18 Barella 19 Bonucci Switzerland: 1 Sommer (PO) 2 Mbabu 4 Elvedi 5 Akanji 7 Embolo 8 Freuler 9 Seferović 10 Xhaka (C) 13 Rodríguez 22 Schär 23 Shaqiri

In their last 8 matches, Switzerland has not been able to defeat Italy, signing a balance of 4 losses and 4 draws. The last time they were beaten was 28 years ago, with a score of 1-0 in the city of Verna.

Of the last 24 home matches against Switzerland, the Italians have only lost one game, adding 18 wins and 5 draws.

