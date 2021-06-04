ITALY VS CZECH REPUBLIC, FRIENDLY, TODAY, JUNE 04, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Italy vs Czech Republic, in a friendly duel in preparation for the Euro 2021 tournament, this Friday June 04, 2021.

The Czech Republic lost their last international match 1-0 to Wales. This came after an impressive 1-1 draw against current world No. 1 Belgium and 6-2 against Estonia.

Italy have not conceded a goal in their last seven international matches, recovering from the poor form that caused them to miss the last major international tournament. In May, Italy beat modest San Marino 7-0 in their final match, and recently lost a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. That match was in October last year in the UEFA Nations League.

Italy are the strongest team on paper and will want to get ready for a good start. Their solid defense should keep the Czech Republic at bay, while the Czech’s softness could be exposed in the face of a seasoned Italian attack.

Italy will play against him Czech Republic in the Bologna Stadium at 1:45 p.m. Mexico in corresponding duel towards the Euro 2021.

ITALY VS CZECH REPUBLIC Schedules

United States: 1:45 p.m. (ET) / 2:45 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 13:45

Ecuador: 13:45

Colombia: 13:45

Peru: 13:45

Argentina: 14:45

Chile: 13:45

TRANSMISSION LINKS

