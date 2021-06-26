Italy vs Austria: Schedule, channel where to watch and probable line-ups of the 2021 Euro Cup

The Selection of Italy and Austria face in the stadium Wembley, in the duel of the round of 16 of the Eurocup 2021, scheduled this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City, in transmission by the signal of SKY Sports.

The team commanded by coach Roberto Mancini, comes out as a favorite by adding 30 games without knowing defeat, also accumulates 11 games and more than 1000 minutes without receiving a score, as demonstrated in the group stage.

For its part, Franco Foda’s Austria team is playing its first knockout phase in history within the Eurocup, after surprising in group C finishing in second place.

Italy is undefeated in their last thirteen meetings against Austria in all competitions, adding a total of 10 wins and 3 losses, and they have also defeated them 4 times in the World Cup, so Austria seeks to break that streak and surprise in this second phase.

EURO 2020 round of 16 set! List the 3 most impressive teams so far # EURO2020 – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Alignments of the match between Italy vs Austria:

Italy: G. Donnarumma (P), G. Di Lorenzo, L. Bonucci, G. Chiellini, L. Spinazzola, N. Borella, Jorginho, M. Locatelli, D. Berardi, C. Immobile, and L. Insigne.

Austria: D. Bachmann (P), S. Lainer, A. Dragović, M. Hinteregger, D. Alaba, X. Schlager, F. Grillitsch, K. Laimer, M. Sabitzer, C. Baumgartner, and M. Arnautović.

