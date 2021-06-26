Italy vs Austria: Official line-ups for the round of 16 of the Eurocup 2021

The Selection of Italy and Austria face in the stadium Wembley, mourning the round of 16 of Euro 2021, where the Italian team comes out as the favorite to take the pass to the next round of the tournament.

The team commanded by coach Roberto Mancini, is a wide favorite in this elimination duel, after the great group stage they played, adding triumph in the three games they played and did not receive a goal against.

For its part, Franco Foda’s team, which is playing its first knockout phase in the history of the Eurocup, reaches this round after being second in their group, added by 2 wins and a loss.

Italy is undefeated in their last thirteen meetings against Austria in all competitions, adding a total of 10 wins and 3 losses, so the pools place them in the next round against the Alaba team. that will seek to surprise.

Alignments of the match between Italy vs Austria:

Italy: G. Donnarumma (P), G. Di Lorenzo, L. Bonucci, Acerbi, L. Spinazzola, N. Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, D. Berardi, C. Immobile, and L. Insigne.

Austria: D. Bachmann (P), S. Lainer, A. Dragović, M. Hinteregger, D. Alaba, X. Schlager, F. Grillitsch, K. Lainer, M. Sabitzer, C. Baumgartner, and M. Arnautović.

