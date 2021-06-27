Italy vs Austria: David Alaba’s harsh message after being eliminated from the European Championship

David Alaba, a player for the Austrian national team, admitted that it is “very difficult” to assume the elimination against Italy in the second round of the European Championship.

The full-back took part in Austria’s nullified goal for 90 minutes and then watched his team succumb to extra time against Italy, closing their way to the quarter-finals.

“It is not easy to find words to define this,” said Alaba in mixed zone. “We can be proud of ourselves, Austria can be proud of us.”

“We have given everything, but in the end we have not been rewarded for our performance. It is very difficult to assume this,” added the captain.

