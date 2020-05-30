From next June 3, the government of Italy will reopen its borders for tourists from the European Union (EU) and withdraw the mandatory isolation 14 days for foreigners from the nations that are part of the Schengen agreement, which allows free movement between the countries of the bloc, and the United Kingdom.

Italian Chancellor criticized Greece for including Italians on ‘black list’

The measure also provides that the quarantine obligation will be lifted for all other Europeans as of June 15, as indicated in the country’s new reopening decree due to the cooling of the coronavirus pandemic (Sars-CoV-2).

In addition, the decision includes the release of intra-regional travel across Italy, without restrictions, as early as Wednesday (3).

Tourism is one of the main sectors of the Italian economy and has been severely affected since March 10, when the country, one of the most affected, enacted a series of preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19.

The reopening of the borders takes place at the moment when Italy was included in a “black list” by Greece, which announced the reopening of its Athens and Thessaloniki airports to tourists from 29 countries as of June 15 and barred Italian visitors .

Today, in a Facebook post, Italy’s foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, without mentioning the case, asked for respect and stressed that Italians are not “lazarous”.

“It doesn’t seem like the time to be controversial, but I want to say one thing clearly: we demand respect. If someone thinks of treating us like a lazarent, know that we will not remain immobile,” he wrote.

“We need a European response, because if we act differently and decomposed, the spirit of the EU will be lost and Europe will collapse,” he added.

The Italian chancellor also stressed that it is necessary to “always measure words and actions” and that “patience has a limit”. “There is a fact that I proudly say: Italy is beautiful, unique, has crazy wonders, fantastic beaches. And it probably has no rivals.”

Di Maio also took the opportunity to announce that he will be on a mission in Germany on June 5th, in Slovenia on June 6th and in Greece on June 9th.

“At these meetings, I will explain to my colleagues that Italy is ready, as of June 15, to receive foreign tourists and that we will act with maximum transparency.

“The internal situation, all data on infections, will always be public. We do not accept blacklists and we have nothing to hide, on the contrary. We always act with responsibility and transparency and we will continue to do so”, he concluded.

