Italy will reopen all its airports from June 3, the day of the opening of its borders after the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli announced today.

“It will be possible to start the reopening of all airports starting on June 3, when travel between regions and internationals will be allowed again and all limitations on public transport will end,” he told the Chamber of Deputies.

The minister thus responded to the question from the deputy of the party of the far-right League, Edoardo Rixi, who regretted that many air terminals remained closed, such as Milan Linate, Venice, Florence or Bergamo (north) and that the vast majority had decimated their operation.

De Micheli said that the closure or limitation of airports and train stations during the worst moments of the pandemic was decided to “save useless costs to transport companies” due to low demand, as the population remained confined.

Italy, with 226,699 detected infections and 32,169 deaths, is easing the restrictions due to the drop in the epidemiological curve in recent weeks.

The closure of the entire country was decreed on March 9, although from May 4 sectors such as construction or manufacturing were allowed to return to work and since May 18 the majority of retail businesses have opened.

The next step in the de-escalation process will be on June 3, when travel between regions will be allowed and the borders will be opened to travelers from the European Union, who should not be quarantined, a measure aimed at saving the summer tourist season.

That is why from that day on, the minister indicated that “a new increase in public transport services may be promoted.”

The Italian airline Alitalia announced today that from June 2 it will resume its connections with Spain, specifically with Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and with New York. It will also retake the bridge between Milan (north), the epicenter of the pandemic, and southern Italy.

The coronavirus crisis has affected air transport due to the closure of the borders of many countries with Italy and the country’s airports lost 11.5 million passengers in the month of March alone due to massive cancellations, according to Assaeroporti figures.

This association predicts that despite the reopening, the pandemic may discourage tourism to Italy: at the end of this year they estimated to reach some 200 million passengers, but believe that the situation will discourage 120 million tourists.

