Italy will inaugurate next Monday (25) the country’s first institutional portal for transgender people.

The portal was created by the Instituto Superior de Saúde and the National Office of Racial Anti-Discrimination

The creation of www.infotrans.it is the result of a collaboration between the Instituto Superior de Saúde (ISS) and the National Office of Racial Anti-Discrimination (Unar).

The portal will have independent, certified and updated information to favor a complete social inclusion of transsexual people in the country.

“With this new portal, an important job was done, because it was possible to systematize and make available an accessible and usable amount of information based on scientific evidence useful to guide this group of citizens”, said Silvio Brusaferro, president of ISS.

The director general of Unar, Triantafillos Loukarelis, said that the site is “a good practice”.

“It is the demonstration that when state institutions such as ours collaborate with each other, they are able to make a difference, contributing to the improvement of thousands of lives that would otherwise be at risk of being marginalized,” said Loukarelis.

On the map “Rainbow”, which is a study published by the organization Ilga-Europe, it showed that Italy is in 35th position among 49 countries in respect of the human rights granted to LGBTI people.

“An unworthy position for a country like ours. That is why it is urgent that Parliament soon approves a law against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and that important initiatives like the one we are presenting today should multiply in our country,” he said. Loukarelis.

According to Marina Perdominici, one of those responsible for the project, said that Italy has around 500 thousand transgender people. However, most of them face numerous obstacles to accessing information about health care and other resources, such as education, employment and housing.

The new portal will offer reference points in the area that offer services dedicated to transgender people, such as associationsc clinical centers, consultants and hearing points.

