Italy timetables and TV

07/07/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

Euro 2020 comes to an end this Sunday with a historic match between two teams that They had to go to overtime to be able to pass the round in the semifinals.

Italy they reached the final after defeating the Spanish team in a fateful penalty shoot-out after a one-goal draw both in the regulation 90 minutes and at the end of extra time. Along the way, the ‘azurri’ had eliminated Wales, Austria and Belgium, and the maximum penalties and fortune dictated sentence with Luis Enrique’s La Roja.

For England, it will be the first European Championship final in its history, and everything is put in favor to have a favorable scenario to win the trophy. Those from Southgate play at home, at Wembley, after eliminating the revelation of the tournament, Denmark, although with a heart attack extension after the Nordics went ahead with a goal from Damsgaard’s free-kick. An own goal by Kjaer, opposed by Sterling, and another by Kane after the rejection on the penalty of Kasper Schmeichel led the British to the Wembley final.

Schedule and where to see the final of the Eurocup

The final of the European Championship between Italy and England will be played at the stadium of Wembley (London) next Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CET and it can be followed in Spain on television on Telecinco and on SPORT website.