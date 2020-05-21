Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte today defended the measures he took to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and those that give rise to the new phase of coexistence with the virus, and assured that “the worst is over”, after the more than 32,000 deaths in the country in three months.

“In this phase, more than ever, respect for safety distances and, when necessary, the use of masks continue to be essential,” Conte said, giving a report on the management of the pandemic in the Chamber of Deputies.

Conte’s speech was given on the day three months after the first of the 32,330 deaths registered in the country since the start of the pandemic, and after last Monday Italy entered fully into the so-called “coexistence phase “with the virus that allows the reopening of bars, businesses and free movement in each of the regions.

“This is not the time for parties, nightlife and meetings,” the premier later warned, insisting on his requests that new sources of infection not appear, at a time when there are still 62,752 active positives, that is, capable of infecting other people. , in all the country.

“With the same determination used in phase 1 I think it is possible, indeed a duty, to make a courageous decision towards a rapid return to normality. We are in a position to face phase 2 with confidence and responsibility,” added Conte.

“We already know the virus and we know how to protect ourselves. The worst is over, thanks to the citizens who changed their lifestyles to face the emergency,” said the premier.

Conte also announced that starting Monday, May 25, seriological tests will be started throughout the country, on a voluntary basis, in search of people who have developed antibodies against the virus, a measure of the population’s degree of general immunity.

In this context, Conte highlighted that Italy has already carried out 3,171,719 coronavirus tests, “which is the highest number per person in the world, with 5,134 tests per 100,000 inhabitants.”

Italy went into total quarantine on March 10 and had its peak of coronavirus infections at the end of that month, after which it allowed sectors such as construction or manufacturing to return to work as of May 4.

In the economic sphere, Conte assured that “the banking system can and must give more to accelerate the loans covered by public guarantees,” which the government included in the decree called “Cura Italia” to facilitate the entry of loans to small and medium-sized companies. of all country.

After his speech in Deputies, Conte repeated the defense of the measures in the Senate and announced that he will call the opposition to discuss a public works plan to relaunch the economy.

“Activating the engine of public works is a priority for all the majority forces that support this Executive, but I am convinced that we will also find dialogue with the opposition,” added the premier, referring to the government that he heads over a coalition. of the Five Star Movement, the Democratic Party, Italy Alive and Free and Equal.

In addition, after authorizing that since June 3 tourists from the European Union enter without having to do a mandatory quarantine, the Prime Minister called Italians to “spend the summer in Italy”, as a way to boost a tourist sector that contributes 13% of the Gross Domestic Product.

That same June 3 will begin the reopening of all the country’s airports, as announced yesterday by the government.

“Now we have to start the economic and productive engine after having overcome the most acute phase of the emergency. We must transform the crisis into an opportunity,” he said.

In the tourist area, the Minister of Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia, affirmed this morning in television statements that from June 3 the movements between the regions will begin “provided they are of low epidemiological risk”, based on the weekly report that Local governments must present to the National Executive.

