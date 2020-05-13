Series A still does not confirm its return despite being one of the first European leagues to stop. With the country immersed in phase 2 of coexistence with the virus and in the midst of the progressive reopening of economic activities, the fate of calcium is still unclear. On the one hand, the clubs, which have been at a complete halt since March 9, have pressed to resume the competition and have put June 13 on the table as a possible date to start playing the remaining 12 games. On the other hand, the ball is now in the field of the Government, which is not convinced of the feasibility of reactivating the season and refuses to give the definitive green light.

The Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, continues to believe that it is still too early to propose a return to the stadiums and is in favor of continuing to attend to the evolution of the contagion curve. “The Government has opted for a line of care and protection of the health of all. The images of the dead remain in our memory and that is why we wanted to reopen with the utmost care. I am clear about the social importance of football and it would be a paradox if I did not recognize this aspect ”, he commented this Wednesday.

The clubs arrive united to the tug-of-war with the Government and the consensus to return to the field is overwhelming. Of the 20 teams participating in Serie A, 15 voted in favor of resuming the competition on June 13 and five others opted to return on June 20, although this date would be too tight and would not, for example, allow the Italian Cup, as the Italian Football Federation has recently postponed until August 2 the deadline to conclude the 2019-2020 season. “The resumption of sports activity has been indicated in compliance with the Government’s decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols that protect the players,” Serie A said in a statement.

The fear of millionaire losses that would come from the premature suspension of the current season, a hypothesis that the Government has slipped on more than one occasion, grips the clubs. Beyond the falls in income in the stadiums and sponsorship contracts, some television platforms still owe various quotas of rights to the teams and these, although they have decided to extend the payment period, will have to settle if they are granted the discounts they have requested televisions for the next season.

The Sports Minister is aware that the economic problem transcends football and has many consequences for the country’s coffers, but he refuses to resume the competition at all costs. “If the championship is resumed, as we all wish, it will be only thanks to the fact that we have put everything and everyone in safe conditions and not in the irresponsible or instrumental haste of anyone,” Spadafora settled.

The only thing that there is agreement so far is on the date to resume team training: it will be next May 18, the day on which the bars, restaurants and hairdressers in most of the transalpine country will also reopen.

The Italian Federation has adapted the protocol to the requests of the Scientific Committee that advises the Government. Other measures include the obligation for the entire set to quarantine in the event that any of its members is infected. “In football it is not possible to maintain distances, the players have to run and score,” admitted the Minister of Sports.

