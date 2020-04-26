Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus, will allow some businesses to reopen later this week, and is considering reopening the manufacturing and construction sectors from May 4, said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. 4/3/2020. REUTERS / Remo Casilli

Conte provided the most detailed outline to date of plans to reopen the economy in an interview published on Sunday, ahead of an announcement about the government’s roadmap to exit the isolation that will be released earlier this week, he said.

Italy, hit hard by the virus weeks before other major Western countries, was used as a model to fight it. The country is being watched closely around the world as it takes first steps to chart a way out of the strict isolation it imposed in early March.

Conte described a phased process that will make it possible to resume much of production in early May, although companies frequented by the general public, such as bars and restaurants, need to wait a little longer. Schools will remain closed until September.

“We are working on these hours to allow the reopening of much of the business, from manufacturing to construction, on May 4,” told Conte to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Some sectors considered “strategic”, including activities mainly oriented towards exports, may reopen this week, provided they receive the release of mayors.

Exporting companies need to resume activity earlier to reduce the risk of being cut from the production chain and losing business, according to the prime minister.

“We cannot prolong this isolation any longer … we would run the risk of seriously undermining the country’s socio-economic structure,” explained Conte.

Conte reiterated that any restart will have to be gradual, and companies will have to introduce strict health security measures before opening their doors.

The isolation has put pressure on the eurozone’s third largest economy and Italian business leaders have called for restrictions to be eased to avert an economic catastrophe.

