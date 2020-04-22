A curious and unusual climate phenomenon provided a halo of hope for Italians amid the harsh health crisis facing the country

By: Web Writing

Italy.- In Italy, is one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the contingency, most of the people have been confined to their homes, since the government suspended all productive activities and public events.

Despite the fact that the numbers of dead and infected are among the highest in the world, a curious and unusual natural phenomenon has provided them with a ray of hope in the middle of this authentic crisis.

The events were recorded in the region near Lake Garda, an event almost never seen before was recorded at that site, a rainbow upside down.

Due to his “smile”, he was associated with a symbol of hope in the midst of the pandemic

Upside down rainbow appeared in Italy pic.twitter.com/TgnC8nSTfE – Leo Arriola ?? ?? (@LRAleoarriola) April 22, 2020

It is due to its peculiar shape that many people attributed the shape of a smile, or, as if the sky was smiling from above.

“Spectacular optical phenomenon in the skies of Verona. All with their noses up to the appearance of an ‘inverted rainbow’ in the form of a smile,” said the Italian newspaper La Repubblica



But why this?

However, if this phenomenon has a scientific explanation, within the study of optics this event is known under the name of Arco de Bravaris and arises due to the refraction of sunlight through the so-called cirrus clouds, which are those composed of small ice crystals.

It is for the above that the Arches of Bravaris are usually more common in snowy regions, this time it occurred in Italy due to its particular weather conditions.

The rainbow Normal arises from clouds made up of water droplets.