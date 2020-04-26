ROME (AP) – Almost seven weeks after his last game was played, Italy’s top football league has a date to resume training.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday that all professional teams will be able to resume practices starting May 18. Individual sports will be able to restart training from May 4.

The move means Serie A could resume its tournament in June, but would do so without spectators in the stadiums.

Conte said that starting Monday, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora “will work intensively with the sports structure, professional sports in general, to find a roadmap that we already had partially defined regarding the resumption of individual training on 4 May and equipment on May 18. “

“Then we are going to assess whether the conditions will allow the leagues that were suspended to be completed,” added Conte.

Series A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered national confinement due to the health emergency.

Italy was the first western country to be plagued by the pandemic. Its official figure of 26,600 deaths is only exceeded by the United States in the global account.

“Being a soccer fan like so many Italians, at first it seemed strange to me that the season could be interrupted and suspended,” Conte said. “But obviously we have found ourselves in this health, social and economic emergency. And I think that everyone, Even the most fervent fans understood that there was no other alternative.

There are 12 dates left to play in Serie A, in addition to four other games from the 25th date that were postponed. And the Italian Cup was suspended after the first leg duels of the semifinals.

Juventus, champion of the last eight seasons, leads Lazio by one point in the Serie A standings.

At least 15 first division players tested positive for COVID-19, among them Argentines Paulo Dybala and Germán Pezzella. Almost all of them have recovered, although Atalanta’s substitute goalkeeper Marco Sportiello continued to test positive on Wednesday, the ANSA news agency reported.

Prior to Conte’s television speech to the country and a press conference, health authorities reported that Italy recorded the lowest increase in overnight death – 260 – since mid-March, during the first week of the national quarantine.

Conte pointed out that all sport will be resumed with the utmost precautions.

“We are big sports fans and we want the best for all of our idols,” he said. “Without a doubt we don’t want them to get sick.”