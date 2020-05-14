The Italian government today approved a plan to regularize migrant farmworkers and domestic workers, despite criticism from within the ruling coalition itself, as one of the pillars of the package of measures in response to the coronavirus.

“From today the invisible will be less invisible, those who were brutally exploited in the fields will be able to access a residence permit,” said the promoter of regularization, the Minister of Agriculture Teresa Bellanova, moved at a press conference.

The measure is part of a € 55 billion plan announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Bellanova, aimed at helping companies and families financially affected by the pandemic

“As of today, the state wins because it is stronger than crime,” added Bellanova, from the Italia Viva group, announcing the measure that could reach some 600,000 people, and that it had raised criticism from the also pro-Five Star Movement.

Bellanova, who had threatened to resign if the regularization plan was not approved, had received the implicit support of Pope Francis, who in the midst of the debate within the Italian government had denounced that immigrant agricultural workers “are so often severely exploited.”

“On the occasion of May 1, I received various messages referring to the world of work and its problems; in particular, I was moved by that of agricultural workers, including many immigrants, who work in the Italian countryside”; The pontiff raised last week during the general audience broadcast by streaming.

“Unfortunately so many times they are heavily exploited,” Jorge Bergoglio later denounced.

