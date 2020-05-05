Starting this Monday, there will also be the possibility of visiting relatives, attending parks and other public spaces for recreation.

In southern Italy, in the regions least affected by the pandemic, the movement that resumed today allows some residents to return to their regions of origin, as long as they have not been hit as badly by the disease as the epicenter, the Lombardy region.

As reported the Italian government in an official message on April 26, starting this Monday there will also be the possibility of visiting relatives, attending parks and other public spaces for recreation, although the social distancing measures will continue, the use of face masks and gloves.

Meanwhile, as reported by local media such as Il Messaggero and La Reppublica, in this capital and Veneto, construction site workers, merchants, and some tenants took back control of their activities.

Also, the Italian press reported that During transfers by public transport, be it by bus or metro, the use of protective equipment is mandatory. In the absence of accessories, these are provided by personnel assisting the health sector.

According to government measures, routine check-ups, such as taking temperature and vital signs, will be carried out throughout the country to assess whether a citizen should return home, as a preventive measure to avoid local transmission again.

In addition, ortra activity that is restarted this May 4 are the funeral ceremonies, canceled in early February. However, they can only have a maximum of 15 attendees, the government warned.

Meanwhile, various production and industrial activities, activities for the manufacturing and construction sectors, along with all business, take effect again.

However, the national Ministry of Health announced that a new wave of infections during the months of September and October, although measures are already foreseen for a future confinement. (Ntx)