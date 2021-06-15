Italy restricts AstraZeneca vaccine after 18-year-old dies

ROME.

Italy announced that it will limit the use of vaccine covid from AstraZeneca in order to greater from 60 years and that will administer a second dose from Pfizer or Modern to those under that threshold who received a first of the british laboratory.

The decision occurs after the death of a young from 18 years recently received the vaccine from AstraZeneca and suffered a thrombosis cerebral.

Camilla Canepa, 18, who lived in Sestri Levante (northwestern Italy), died after being hospitalized in Genoa.

She had been vaccinated on May 25 during the open days dedicated to the immunization of young people with this drug.

The young woman did not survive an operation and died on June 10.

The Italian Ministry of Health said in a statement, following a review of the vaccination policy by a government scientific committee, that the AstraZeneca immunizer is administered “only to people 60 years of age or older.”

‘Maximum caution’

In the name of “maximum precaution”, those under 60 who have already received one dose of AstraZeneca will be injected with “a second of an mRNA vaccine” such as that from Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna, between eight or 12 weeks later.

In April, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) established a causal link between the AstraZeneca vial and rare cases of blood clots, but highlighted that the drug’s benefits outweighed the risks.

Rome suspended its use in March due to fears, but after the approval of the European regulator it authorized it for those over 18.

Italy has so far administered 41 million doses and nearly 14 million of its 60 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated.

Some 127,000 people have died of coronavirus in Italy since February 2020.