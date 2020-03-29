So far the death toll from coronavirus in Italy stands at 10,779 dead, while the number of new cases fell slightly from Saturday, 5,217 compared to 5,974.

Rome / Europa Press.- The Italian government announced this Sunday that 756 people have died in the last hours across the country from coronavirus. So far the death toll stands at 10,779 dead, while the number of new cases fell slightly from Saturday, 5,217 compared to 5,974, for a total of 97 thousand 689 infections by Covid-19.

The rebound in fatalities is less than that registered from Friday to Saturday, when there was evidence of 889 new deaths.

The count that has provided Civil Protection also details that 13 thousand 030 people have been discharged, 646 more since Saturday, and that the number of active infections in the country, discounting the deceased and recovered, is 73 thousand 880. A total from 3 thousand 906 affected are in intensive care.

The balance of this Sunday is distinguished by the decrease in new cases in Lombardy: 1,592 compared to 2,117 this Saturday, for a total of 41 thousand 007 affected in this Italian region, the most shaken by the virus, where 416 people have died in the last hours, up to a total of 6 thousand 360 fatalities -with all, lower than the balance of Saturday and Friday, with 541 and 542 dead-.

“Either we are at the top of the curve or we are very close. For the third consecutive day, the numbers remained constant. We no longer see the growth that has accompanied us in recent weeks“Indicated the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana. “I don’t want to say it out loud, but right now I have one more hope,” he said.