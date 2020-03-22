Italy reports 651 new deaths from coronavirus

So far, there are 5 thousand 476 deaths and 59 thousand 138 positive cases; the Italian authorities banned all travel on public and private transport if it is not justified.

Madrid / Europa Press.- The Italian government confirmed this Sunday a total of 651 new dead in the country as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus, which has already left a total of 5 thousand 476 dead and 59 thousand 138 positive cases, according to the latest balance sheet released by the head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli.

The Italian official stressed that the figures appear to have stabilized in the past few hours. The deaths of this Sunday are a little below the 793 from Friday to Saturday, and the total of new cases is 3 thousand 957 compared to 4,821 from the same period the previous day.

From Civil Protection it is expected that the trend will continue but “we must not let our guard down,” said Borrelli.

Minutes before, the Italian authorities announced that from this Sunday on all transportation is prohibited public and private even in the same municipality of residence if not justified.

Proven work needs, emergencies or displacements for health reasons are exempt from the measure, explains the joint ordinance of the Health and Interior agencies, according to the Italian news agency ADNKronos.

Also, the Italian government banned from this Sunday the displacement in public or private means of transport with several people except for proven needs of work, health reasons or causes of force majeure.