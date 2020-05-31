TheThe Italian government will allow the mobility of citizens throughout the country on June 3, a decision applauded by some presidents of the regions, but which has aroused perplexity and even disappointment in others where the pandemic is practically controlled.

The Government intends toconfirm the reopening of the entire country next Wednesday, after the bridge for the festivity of June 2, without limitations despite the fact that most infections continue to occur in the north. “At the moment there are no reasons to review the planned reopening of the displacement.We will follow the trend of the curve in the coming hours, “said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, although the final decision will be announced on June 2.

In the regions ofSardinia, Molise, Basilicata, Calabria and Umbria no cases of coronavirus have been detectedin the last hours, while more than half of the infections this Saturday (221) were registered in Lombardy.“It is time to reopen the country,” said the President of ApuliaMichele Emiliano, who described the decision as “just”, like Giovanni Toti from Liguria, who spoke of “a wise decision” and that “the conditions exist and the risk is calculated”.

Also favorable, regardless of whether they belong to right or left parties, to the total reopening of the country, the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia; that of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, and of Calabria, Jole Santelli.

However,They oppose the reopening and some presidents of the south of the country do not seem to yieldthat they have controlled the infections and that they fear that cases may arrive in all of the north of the country, especially Lombardy and Piedmont, where almost two thirds of the new infections are registered.

Health passport

The president of the island ofSardiniaChristian Solinas, one of the favorite places to spend the summer holidays for Italians and foreigners, does not give up on his intention torequire a negative certificate of coronavirus when allowing your region to enter.

Despite the fact that the minister of regional affairs, Francesco Boccia, described this measure as “unconstitutional”, Solinas insists on maintaining it.

In an interview published this Sunday in the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, the president of Sardinia assures that the call“virus negative certificate” has been applied on the island since last May 21 when it was opened to private flightsand “already dozens of tourists from all over the world are presenting their certificates in accordance with the protocols established with the airport management companies.”

Salinas gave the example of the Canary Islands, in Spain, which have implemented the health passport and explained that Corsica also wants to introduce the same obligation.

The President of Sardinia has explained thatis studying the possibility that whoever has to undergo a certificate privately will be returned the money paid in gift vouchersto spend on your vacation on the island, as well as tests that could be carried out at ports and airports of arrival to those who have not done so.

Perplexity

Tuscany President Enrico Rossi wrote on his Facebook profile thatwill have to “adapt” to “that all of Italy will reopen”But he said he is not convinced of this decision.

“I wonder why Lombardy, which has a much higher level of infection than other regions, should be treated like the others, at the risk of spreading it again. Perhaps more prudence would have been appropriate for the Lombards and for all Italians, “he added.

Even tougher, the president of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, who assured that June 3 is reached “in the worst way and in an environment of uncertainty and confusion.”

“I would have liked on the part of the Government the assumption of an objective and simple criterion: where for a consecutive month there are more than 200 cases of contagion a day, it is reasonable that there is still a limitation in mobility. That this territory be called Campania or Her name is Emilia, or Lombardy, it doesn’t count at all. It would have been a good criterion that would not have fueled controversy, “he added,

TRACKING OF TOURISTS IN SICILY

Sicilian President Nello Musumeci declared that he has nothing against mobility, but that he will apply a “security protocol” for tourists and visitors traveling to the island.

“Safe Sicily is going to be our slogan. For this reason we will verify the origin of the people, the existence of suspicious cases in the family nucleus and the place where the tourist is will have to be indicated day after day,” Musumeci explained in the newspaper today. “Corriere della Sera”.

Faced with the possibility of violating people’s privacy, the Sicilian president clarified: “I remember that we are in the midst of a pandemic. Everything else seems to me a trifle.”

And he assured that the free movement of people is not limited, but whoever comes to Sicily “agrees to collaborate with the local health authorities.”

