ROME.

After almost three months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Colosseum in Rome, the most visited tourist site in Italy, reopened today to the public, although only a few dozen people toured the monument, saturated under normal circumstances.

Adequate sanitary measures have been established, with safe itineraries, compulsory reservations and modified and adapted schedules.

Only about 300 people booked their tickets online, far from the 20,000 that usually gather daily in the Flavian Amphitheater (by the Flavian dynasty), almost 2,000 years old, classified as World Heritage of Humanity.

“It is a symbol of Rome and Italy,” said the site’s chief architect, Alfonsina Russo, who considered something “surreal” these three months without anyone coming to admire the majestic sand.

“But it was the feeling of emptiness that underlined the great beauty of the place and its fragility,” said Russo.

In normal times, almost 20 thousand tourists, 70% foreigners, visit the place daily, located at the end of the Roman (or Imperial) Forum, at the foot of the Palatine Hill (one of the seven hills of Rome).

“We take advantage of the absence of foreign tourists for a walk,” said Pierluigi, a neighbor from Rome who arrived with his wife for a first visit to the Colosseum.

“We wanted to see some old stones,” says Luca, who also approached with his family, surprised by the limited audience at this reopening.

Taking advantage of the scarce public, some local workers filled some holes in the ancient walls with mortar, while a cat hid among the ruins.

On Sunday night, the Colosseum was illuminated in the colors of the Italian flag (green, white and red).

Italy is slowly lifting confinement, and the tourism sector, key to its economy, has been hit hard in a country that has recorded nearly 33,500 deaths from Covid-19.

The borders are expected to be open on June 3.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior