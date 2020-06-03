After almost three months of isolation and with 33,530 victims since the start of the pandemic, Italy today reopened its internal borders and European tourism, in one of the last steps in the relaxation of restrictive measures ordered by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With compulsory temperature control for boarding trains and the use of chinstrap and gloves inside wagons, passengers from all over Italy began to travel after almost three months of travel prohibition between the 19 regions and the two autonomous provinces of the country.

Through a decree of the Minister of Transport, Paola De Micheli, passengers with more than 37.5 degrees of temperature will not be allowed access to the trains.

“Today is a conquest. We achieved it with the sacrifice of all and without forgetting the victims and the health operators who worked in an incredible way,” said the Minister of Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia, in radio statements.

The empowerment of displacements within the country, in any case, comes after several crossings between the governors of the entire country due to the difference that persists between the large number of cases in the north and south.

Thus, according to data reported on Tuesday by the Civil Protection, three northern regions (Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Piedmont), concentrate 70% of the current 39,893 confirmed cases, while the six regions south of Rome gather less than 8% of the positives added.

In the Lazio region, where the capital is located, the local government prohibited entry to people over 37.5 degrees, while on the island of Sardinia the authorities arranged for compulsory registration for visitors, with an online questionnaire that will allow monitor possible infections.

“It is fair that each president of the region strengthen its own system of control and health prevention,” Boccia added in that direction.

At the national level, although it is not mandatory, the Immuni application has been available since yesterday, which will allow marking the traceability of contacts to alert whoever installs it if they were in contact with positive people from Covid-19.

The country also began to accept the arrival of tourists from the European Union and the United Kingdom today without the need to carry out the 14-day quarantine in force until yesterday, in a nod to the tourism sector that contributes 13% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) .

Thus, a flight from the Bulgarian capital Sofia was the first to arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport from a European country, of the 16 scheduled for Wednesday.

In this framework, the director of operations of the Airport, Iván Bassato, highlighted in television statements that the airport terminal “continues with the measures, with temperature control, in the midst of a really vast plan to sanction the airport”, and that they expect greater movement towards mid-June, “when several companies will resume much of the activity.”

Chancellor Luigi Di Maio also highlighted the reopening of the borders and, through Facebook, stressed that “today is a very significant date, from today Italians will be able to move freely throughout the country, between all regions. It is a country that is preparing to return to normality “.

.