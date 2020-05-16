Rome, May 16 . .- Italy will open its borders from June 3 with the countries of the European Union without having to quarantine, according to the decree approved during the early hours of today and in which the rules also for an almost total reopening of the country’s economic activities equal for all regions.

It is also established that from June 3 movement will also be allowed between the different regions, which until now have only been empowered for reasons of work, health or need.

In addition, friends will be allowed to visit, but parties or large gatherings will still be prohibited.

The decree adds that travel to and from abroad will be limited only by state measures from other countries and “with compliance with the restrictions derived from the regulation of the European Union and international obligations.”

At the moment, the regulations do not mention how Italy will behave with countries outside the European Union.

It is a measure that aims to recover tourism, which generates about 13% of its GDP and which has been strongly supported by the Ministers of Culture, Foreign Affairs and European Affairs.

In addition to facilitating the reunion of the numerous families divided by the border blockade since last March.

The mobility ban will be limited to positive or quarantined people.

GOVERNMENT ADVANCES REOPENING AFTER PRESSURE OF REGIONS

The written and approved decree with the collaboration of all the regions, which had pushed for a greater reopening, accelerates the phases foreseen by the Government that were much more prudent.

Although in some regions such as Lombardy and Piedmont, which still have the highest numbers of contagion, for the moment they have preferred that restaurants and bars wait until May 25.

The Government has also relied on the good epidemiological data of the last days in which, for example yesterday, only about 700 new infections were registered and nearly 5,000 considered cured in the last 24 hours.

Thus in Italy, with 223,000 infected and 31,600 dead, after two and a half months of closings, almost all the businesses in the country, such as shopping malls, shops, hairdressers or restaurants, will prepare their blinds on Monday, such as bars and restaurants, whose opening was set for June 1, and also museums.

All the activities that involve the congregation of important numbers of people such as theaters, cinemas or party halls remain to be opened.

For all activities, a security protocol has been established with the measures to adopt, but many of the activity owners regret that they will not have time to comply with them.

The characteristic of the new decree is that the required social distance in all activities has been lowered.

STRICT RULES FOR ALL ACTIVITIES

Since Monday, churches, mosques and synagogues open with disinfection and social distancing measures approved in the protocol signed by the Government and the representatives of the various cults present in the country. For example, in the masses the priest will give communion with gloves and a mask.

They also open gyms and swimming pools ensuring the distance of one meter between people waiting and two meters during activities.

There will be a limited number of visitors to access museums and compulsory reserves, as well as the obligation for everyone to wear masks. Different tours are organized for entrances and exits and group visits are not allowed.

The private beaches, which are very frequent in Italy, open with the obligation of a meter and a half between the deckchairs and a space of ten square meters for each umbrella.

To access the spa centers reservations are required and group activities are prohibited, but it is allowed to play between two people on the shore and it is necessary to disinfect all the products that are rented every day.

For hotels and other types of tourist accommodation, there will be limitations on lifts and the obligation of masks in common areas.

For hairdressers and beauty centers, it is established that only one client can be attended at a time, and reservations are necessary, as well as the use of masks and gloves.

All stores and shopping malls are open with the obligation of disposable gloves at the entrance to be given to customers so they can touch the products safely.

Garments can be tested in dressing rooms by entering one at a time, always wearing gloves and a mask, and no need to disinfect the products.

The entrance fee is confirmed according to the size of the stores, only one customer at a time in the 25-square-meter facility.

Shopping malls, including catering activities, also reopen with a thermal scanner at entrances and limited access based on capacity.

In the restaurants, it is finally allowed to have a distance of one meter between the tables, compared to the 4 meters that had been requested in the first reports, and in the event that it is not possible, the placement of dividing barriers is allowed.

Cristina Cabrejas

