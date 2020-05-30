Italy faces the first weekend of open beaches under security measures due to the pandemic, so the municipalities have resorted to security guards to control access to the sandbanks and applications for the telephones that make it possible to reserve or know where there are free spaces to plant the umbrella.

Although the weather is unacceptable, since it is cloudy and it rains throughout the country, it can be said that the summer season has begun throughout the country.

Italy will open its borders to the countries of the European Union from June 3, so it hopes that tourism will be reactivated, a sector that represents 13% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The mayor of Rome, Virgina Raggi, explained how the website of the city council works, in which information is reported in real time on the state of occupation of the beaches, to avoid crowds at the accesses or to go to the coast when there is no longer availability.

It is a mobile application or a website (www.seapassroma.it) that the Romans will have to consult every time they want to go to the beach to know the state of the area, which will be marked with three colors: green, that there is free space ; yellow, medium accessibility and red, fully reserved.

Raggi recalls that some red and white posts have been placed on the free beaches of Rome that mark the areas of 25 square meters reserved for each umbrella and that can occupy a maximum of 6 people.

They will monitor at each access to the beaches assistants who will control the people who have entered and their maximum capacity and will communicate the data to the application.

These measures are for free access beaches, while in those managed by private ones, which are numerous throughout the country, a reservation must be made to enter and also the umbrellas must be 5 meters away and disinfected after use.

For the free beaches of Rimini, one of the places preferred by Italians and foreigners to spend their holidays on the Adriatic coast, the city council has determined the obligation that only families can share the umbrella and groups of friends will not be allowed.

It is one of the measures established by this municipality of Romagna, as well as that the umbrellas or towels are at a distance of 5 meters.

Rimimi is evaluating the possibility of using applications to manage access to the largest and most frequented free beaches, and staff will be used to control access, while the control of distances on the beaches will be carried out by the security forces, they explain.

In the town of Genoa, 17 free beaches have been opened since today, out of a total of 27 throughout the territory.

The “SpiaggiaTi” app will also be used to reserve a time and a space before going to the beach. “The same application will be used by volunteers on the beaches to mark the occupied positions, by families, singles or couples, but it will not serve to reserve the place,” explained Genoese councilor Sergio Gambino.

“Police officers and local commissioners will be responsible for administering security and volunteers and associations will be supportive to mark the positions occupied and provide information to the citizen,” he added.

While other towns such as Pozzuoli and Bacoli, in Campania, for the moment keep their beaches closed pending an access program.

