ROME.

Hoping to revive the tourism sector, vital to its economy, Italy today reopened its borders to Europeans in a crucial step back to normality after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which is now continuing to advance in Latin America, especially in Brazil.

In Italy and the rest of Europe normalization continues, thanks to the decrease in deaths and infections.

Italy, the first epicenter of the pandemic in Europe and where some 33,500 people have died from Covid-19, also allows its citizens to move freely between regions as of this Wednesday, and resumed international flights in at least three major cities: Rome, Milan and Naples.

“The country is coming back to life,” said Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia.

Since Monday, the Colosseum in Rome or the Vatican Museums have welcomed visitors to Italy again, but borders outside the European Union are still closed, an issue still debated by governments.

“We hope to see some movement from today, we do not have foreign tourists (for now). But we are cautiously optimistic, “said Alessandra Conti, receptionist at the Albergo del Senato hotel, near the Pantheon in Rome.

Italy, France, Spain and other European countries try to save a part of the summer tourist season, at least with their citizens and on a continental scale.

Germany decided on Wednesday to end restrictions on tourist travel in Europe from June 15.

Spain, with almost 28 thousand deaths, will lift the quarantine for foreigners on July 1, and the United Kingdom, the most mourning in Europe with some 40 thousand deaths, plans to receive tourists from some countries considered safe.

In France, where the virus caused almost 30,000 deaths, cafes and restaurants have reopened and travel to any part of the country is already allowed.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior