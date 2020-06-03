After almost three months of closed regional borders, the population of Italy is free to move again throughout the national territory as of this Wednesday (3).

In addition, the country dropped the quarantine requirement for citizens from the United Kingdom and the Member States of the Schengen Area, a free movement area in Europe, to enter.

“Today it has an air of conquest, but we succeeded, with the sacrifice of all and without forgetting the victims and the health workers who worked in an incredible way”, said the Minister of Regional Relations, Francesco Boccia.

The national quarantine in Italy had started on March 10 and was decisive for the country to control the evolution of the new coronavirus pandemic. The first easing in isolation took place on April 14, with the reopening of bookstores and children’s product stores.

On May 4, the government authorized the return of manufacturing and construction activities, and on the 18th, the reopening of restaurants, beauty salons, stores in general, beaches, museums and churches, as well as travel within the same region.

Now, with the reopening of internal and European borders, the government hopes to stimulate the tourism sector, one of the pillars of the national economy, in time to take advantage of the summer season, between the end of June and August.

Risk of contagion – Until then, despite the relaxation measures, the epidemic curve in Italy has maintained the downward trend, but the restoration of free circulation will require more attention from the government and health authorities.

The rules that prohibit agglomerations and require the use of protective masks in closed places, including means of transport, remain in force – some regions, such as Lombardy and Friuli Venice Giulia, determine the use of the device even in the open.

At railway stations, it will be mandatory to measure the body temperature of passengers on high-speed or intercity trains. People over 37.5ºC will not be able to board.

In addition, the regions will define protocols to identify and isolate possible new outbreaks of contagion as soon as possible. Lazio, where the capital Rome is located, for example, has activated a system to track infected contacts; Sardinia, which planned to require a “health passport”, launched a questionnaire and an online platform for tourists.

In addition, the “Immuni” application, sponsored by the Italian government, will start operating next week to track contacts with confirmed or suspected cases of the new coronavirus.

“Today is a very significant date Starting today, the Italians can move around the country, from all regions This is also an important message for the world:.. A country that reopens and is preparing to return to normal “, declared the Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infected more than 230,000 people in the country and left about 33,500 dead.

See too:

“He could have been George Floyd,” says mother beside son in protest