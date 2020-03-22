Italy registers 651 deaths in a day from coronavirus, total deaths reaches 5,476

ROME, Mar 22 (.) – The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in Italy rose from 651 to 5,476, officials said Sunday, an increase of 13.5% but less than Saturday’s number when about 793 people died.

The total number of cases in Italy increased to 59,138 from 53,578 previously registered, which implies an increase of 10.4%, said the Civil Protection Agency, the lowest jump in percentage terms since the contagion came to light on 21 February.

Of those originally infected across the country, 7,024 had fully recovered on Sunday compared to 6,072 the day before. There were 3,009 people in intensive care compared to 2,857 previously.

The most affected northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases against 3,095 and 25,515 previously registered cases.

