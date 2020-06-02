Deaths caused by the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 55 on Tuesday, up from 60 the day before, reported the country’s Civil Protection Agency, while the daily count of new cases rose to 318, up from 178 in the Monday.

The total number of deaths since the outbreak on February 21 is now 33,530, according to the agency, the third largest number of deaths in the world, after the United States and the United Kingdom.

The number of confirmed cases is 233,515, the sixth largest reading in the world behind the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Of the 318 new infections recorded on Tuesday, 187 occurred in the Lombardy region of northern Italy, by far the most affected area since the outbreak in the country.

From Wednesday, Italy will allow freedom of movement across the country, a cause for concern among some regional governors who fear that allowing people to travel unrestricted outside Lombardy could unleash new areas of contagion elsewhere. .

People registered as currently suffering from the disease in Italy fell to 39,893 on Tuesday, from 41,367 the previous day.

There were 408 people in intensive care on Tuesday, compared to 424 on Monday, maintaining a long-term decline. Of those originally infected, 160,092 were declared recovered, compared to 158,355 the previous day.

