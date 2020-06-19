. / EPA / EMANUELE PENNACCHIO / Archive

Rome, June 19 . .- Italy recorded 47 deaths with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the balance to 34,561 fatalities, but has certified a notable reduction in the number of patients, 1,558 less than yesterday, reported today Civil Protection.

On the other hand, it has confirmed 251 new infections, the lowest number in the last three days, and the total number of infected amounts to 238,011 people since the crisis began on February 21.

The significant reduction in sick people stands out, 1,558 less than yesterday, from the largest decreases in the last two weeks, but a total of 21,543 patients continue to test positive for coronavirus, the vast majority isolated in their homes.