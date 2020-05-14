The number of new cancer diagnoses in Italy fell 52% in 2020, in one of the side effects of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), the Italian Association of Medical Oncology revealed on Thursday (14).

The study also showed that there was a 64% delay in surgical interventions and medical visits decreased by 57%. Because of this, the entity asked for “urgent action” by the governments “because the tumors are no less serious than Covid and delays in schedules and assistance may compromise the possibility of survival”.

In addition to the Medical Oncology Association, entities representing patients, oncologists, radiotherapists and surgeons, psychologists and nurses signed a document calling for a “return to normality” already in phase two of the Italian government’s reopening plan.

For organizations, it is necessary to boost the sector’s medicine throughout the territory, reactivate the monitoring system, modernize hospitals so that care is faster, have less bureaucracy for social protection and the effective implementation of the Network Regional Oncology.

“In phase two, that all patients can go, with confidence and serenity, to their referral structures, where specific protocols for the protection of contagion were activated.

We invite all cancer patients and their families to overcome any fear and not to neglect diagnoses and treatments due to unfounded fears of contamination, also in order not to compromise the brilliant successes that have been achieved in the cure of cancer in recent years “, inform the entity in the statement .

Experts and patients have also asked that, while the level of care for the pandemic is high, constant monitoring of patients in their homes should be carried out, thus preventing them from being left without assistance.

“These objectives can be achieved only with the active involvement of associations and patients. This may constitute the true innovation for the oncology of the future: a new model based on the real needs of patients”, concludes the information.

According to data from the Oncological Association, in 2019, more than 370 thousand cases of cancer of the most diverse types were estimated.

At the moment, Italy is beginning to relax the extreme social isolation measures taken since March to allow a return to a “new normal” in the country in the post-pandemic.

