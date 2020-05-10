Italy reported, in the last 24 hours, 165 deaths and 802 new cases of contagion by coronavirus, the lowest figures for two months

Italy have registered in the last 24 hours only 165 new dead and 802 new cases of contagion by coronavirus, the lowest figures for two months, and think now about what your summer will be like, in which Italians will be able to go to the beaches and the mountains, although with certain precautions.

According to the latest data from Civil protection, Italy records 219 thousand 070 total cases of contagion and 30 thousand 560 deaths since the emergency began on February 21.

In the last 24 hours there have been 2 thousand 155 new cured and the number of hospitalized and admitted to intensive care units continues to decrease.

Italy thinks about how its summer will be

Against this background, Italy begins to think about what its summer will be like.

“This summer we will not continue on the balconies and the beauty of Italy will not remain in quarantine. We will be able to go to the sea, the mountains and enjoy our cities ”, Conte assured in an interview published by the newspaper“ Corriere della Sera ”.

And he has clarified that he hopes to know more data to observe how the curve evolves of infections before offering clear indications on how the summer holidays in the country will be developed this year.

In addition, he has argued that “it would be good” for Italians to spend their holidays in Italy, even if they should “with rules and precautions“In order to help the tourism sector, which represents 13 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and which is being severely affected by this pandemic of coronavirus.

Need to revive tourism

According to calculations by Coldiretti, the largest association of agricultural entrepreneurs in Italy, the country has registered since March 81 million tourists less than in the same period last year, which has translated into a loss of 20 billion euros for the hotel and restaurant sector.

To remedy this impact, the Italian Government studies granting 500 euros to families with incomes of up to 35 thousand euros that travel in summer this year in national territory.

This is a measure that is included in the next draft aid package of up to 55 billion euros that the Executive plans to approve soon to support companies, families and the self-employed, according to the Italian media.

“They’ll be very difficult monthsWe face the toughest test since the post-war period. We will have a sharp drop in GDP and the economic consequences will be very painful, “said Conte, whose government expects the Italian economy to fall 8 percent in 2020.

Regions ask for clear indications for deconfusion

Italy started his lack of confidence on May 4 with the resumption of activities such as manufacturing or construction, while on May 18 museums and shops will open, and on June 1 restaurants, bars, hairdressers and beauty centers.

After harsh criticism from the opposition, which considers this plan too strict, the Prime Minister It has recognized that it studies that certain activities and businesses can speed up their times in the regions where the transmission curve is more controlled.

“Yes at the level epidemiological the situation remains under control, we will be able to agree on some progress with the regions, ”said the Italian prime minister.

The presidents of various regions such as those of Abruzzo (center), Calabria (south), or Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria and Lombardia (north) have asked the Executive for an urgent meeting for tomorrow to be able to receive clear directions on what restrictions will be lifted from May 18.

“I understand the need for regions to have a framework that allows them to begin their differentiated reopens as soon as possible ”, has granted the Minister of Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia.

At the moment, the president of the Liguria region, Giovanni Toti, has announced that the hairdressers and restaurants In their area they can open on May 18 and also the beaches, which will have security guards who will continually check that people respect the distance and safety protocols in the face of the pandemic.

With information from EFE