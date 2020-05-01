National authorities highlighted that there are nine regions with less than ten deaths and six in which there have been none.

Italy registered a record number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with almost 4,700 people being discharged, and added another 285 deaths, a reduction from the previous day, according to data reported by Protection Civil.

Specifically, another 4 thousand 693 patients recovered in the last day, which places the total at 75 thousand 945, while with the new deceased the number of fatalities stands at 27,967 deceased.

Since the pandemic began, Italy has registered 205,463 cases, of which 101,551 are still active. This figure represents a decrease of 3,106 compared to Wednesday, the most marked reduction in a single day and which means doubling the 2,311 cured patients that were counted on Wednesday.

On the other hand, pressure continues on hospitals and intensive care units. Thus, there are 18,149 hospitalized patients, 1,061 fewer than the previous day, and 1,694 admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, 101 fewer. The remaining 81 thousand 708 are in home isolation with mild or asymptomatic symptoms.

At the press conference organized by the Civil Protection, Luca Richeldi, a pulmonologist at the Gemelli Polyclinic and a member of the technical-scientific committee that advises the Government, stressed that “today’s data is very comforting.”

Further, of the 3,000 fewer active cases and the almost 5,000 more recovered patients, Richeldi highlighted that “there are nine regions with less than ten deaths” and six in which there have been none.

He added that in the last 15 days “the number of deaths has been reduced by half, those cured have doubled, those in the ICU have been reduced by half and the number of hospitalized patients has been significantly reduced.”

Added to this is that more and more tests are being done and that the percentage of positives is below 3 percent, “considered a crucial threshold to say that the number of positive cases is contained,” said Richeldi.

Europa Press