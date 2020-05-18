Italy.- The government of Italy reported on Saturday that it recorded the lowest number of daily deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of its measures of social confinement due to the pandemic: 153 deaths. Additionally, the executive announced on Saturday that next month it will mitigate the travel restrictions imposed during the health crisis, effectively ending the longest and strictest closure of economic activities in Europe, just as the summer tourism season begins.

The new figure raised the total death toll from the pandemic to 31,763, the civil protection agency reported, leaving the country behind United States and Britain in number of deceased. The last time the death count was so low was March 9, the day after the announcement of national confinement.

The daily number of new confirmed infections increased by 875 for a total of 224,760, while the number of confirmed active infected individuals dropped to just over 70,000.

Italy imposed a quarantine on the entire nation in early March after becoming the first major focus of coronavirus outside Asia, but Prime Minister G’s governmentiuseppe Conte it has gradually reopened the country as the rates of contagion and death fell.

Mobility between regions, as well as international travel to and from the country, will begin on June 3. The government also announced that it will allow the population to move freely in the region in which they live as of Monday.

Many expect the measure to revive a decimated tourism industry, which is equivalent to 13% of Italy’s gross domestic product. Such an opening is exactly what tour operators have been waiting for, even if hitherto European neighbors seemed suspicious of the unilateral Italian announcement.

We look forward to working with neighboring countries, those that can travel by car, ”said Gianni Serandrei, owner of the Saturnia hotel, near St. Mark’s Square in Venice.

Social distancing rules were imposed in the sectors of the economy that have been reactivated, including factories and some companies. Schools are still closed and mass gatherings are not allowed, although mass may be attended, with restrictions, starting next week.

They ask for fiscal supports

Dozens of restaurant owners protested on Saturday outside the main train station in Milan against the rules for its reopening from Monday. They argued that the guidelines remain unclear and that the entire sector – including food suppliers and producers – is suffering.

The protesters showed a poster with the slogan “We will not open today to close tomorrow” and called for the abolition of taxes and more specific aid.

The government announced early Monday morning the guidelines restaurants must follow to reopen their doors, including maintaining a distance of at least one meter (three feet) between customers and keeping reservations and records for at least two weeks.

Recommendations also include using disposable or electronic menus that can be read on personal electronic devices, as well as taking the temperature of diners, although this will not be mandatory.

