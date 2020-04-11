The deceased in Italy with coronavirus reached 19,468 today, with a 619 increase in last 24 hours, which is an increase compared to the 570 victims on Friday, according to the count communicated by the head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli.

The total number of infections is located in the 152,271 people, 4,694 more registered in the last twenty-four hours, since the one who was considered “patient 1” in Lombardy on February 21 was detected.

The number of people currently positive for coronavirus tests in Italy is 100,269, with an increase of 1,996 with respect to Friday; Of these, 68,744 are isolated at home with mild symptoms, 28,144 hospitalized and 3,381 in intensive care.

“We will definitely leave this dramatic emergency behind only when an efficient and effective vaccine is discovered.. Until then, we only have one antidote: ourselves, our behavior, “said the extraordinary commissioner. Domenico Arcuri, during the press conference on Civil Protection.

“It is we who must help ourselves. We cannot and should not be wrong about the time of the exit of the so-called phase 1 ”, he added.

In Lombardy, the number of new infected people grew again. Today they are 1,544 compared to 1,246 yesterday. And the deaths also increased: 273 in the last 24 hours. There are also 149 more hospitalizations in common rooms, while fortunately those in intensive care continue to decrease: today 28 fewer.

While, Milan data is alarming. In the province, cases doubled in one day: 520 compared to 269 on Friday for a total of 13,268. In the city, the new infections are 262 while yesterday they were 127 for a total of 5,368.

For her part, the Minister of the Interior of Italy, Luciana Lamorgese, issued a circular to government delegates from all over the country in which it calls for attention to the possibility that due to the economic emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, extreme tensions and outbreaks may occur, as well as the mafia infiltration in the activities.

The difficulties of companies and the world of work caused by the emergence of the coronavirus “could be accompanied by serious tensions that can be echoed, on the one hand, by the resurgence of types of common crimes and the appearance of outbreaks of extremist expression, and by another of the risk that criminal organizations lurk in the face of new needs, ”reads the circular.

Given this, Lamorgese invites government delegates to implement “a general strategy to protect legality”.

“Prevent the infiltration of organized crime through a careful and accurate evaluation of all possible risk indicators to influence public functional decision-making processes for the award of public tenders,” he says.