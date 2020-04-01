The president of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, assured today that the peak of the contagion curve has been “reached” and that the trend will continue even for a few days and then begin to fall.

EFE –

During a press conference on the epidemiological situation in ItalyBrusaferro said that it will only decrease “if the attention and measures are maintained” and that “for now it is difficult to imagine a restart of activities in a short time.”

The ISS president also admitted that the death toll may have been underestimated because those who have tested positive are counted, but there have been many deaths from pneumonia without it being performed.

“There have been deaths in their homes where there is no medical report, or all those who have died in the residences. It is an estimate that we must make more precisely,” he added.

He also warned that the decisions made so far are important to avoid “the curve going up again or leading to a situation of uncontrolled epidemic.”

Yesterday, Italy registered 1,648 new infections with coronavirus, the lowest number in the last twenty days, although the dead rose to 11,591, with 812 more than on Sunday.

Of all the 75,528 positive patients currently, the majority, 58%, are recovering in isolation at home, with mild or no symptoms, while 3,981 are in intensive care.

This trend is confirmed in the Lombardy region (north), the most affected in the country by the coronavirus, where the infected registered on the last day were 1,154, while on Sunday they were 1,592 and on Saturday 2,117.

In the experts’ forecasts, a situation was expected in which the daily number of new new cases becomes constant or even slightly decreasing.

This trend is already present in this last week in almost all Italy and particularly in Lombardy. Nationally, in a few days it went from a daily increase of 6,500 cases to around 4,000, until yesterday, when it fell to 1,648.

He “peak“From March 31 it had been predicted by the expert at the Italian University of Insubria Davide Tosi in an article published in early March and when comparing the Italian curve with that of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the spread of the virus originated.

While the contagions by coronavirus in Italy They will conclude only in the second or third week of May, although they will vary according to the region, according to the first results being produced by the Einaudi Institute of Economics and Finance (Eief), a university research center in Rome.