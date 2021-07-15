Italy presents its candidacy for Euro 2028 or World Cup 2030

The president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, reported this Thursday that he is studying the possibility of presenting a candidacy to host the 2028 Eurocup or the 2030 World Cup.

“We will study a candidacy of Italy for the Euro 2028 or the 2030 World Cup, in which the centenary of the world championship is celebrated”, assured Gravina in the Federal Council of the FIGC, the first after the triumph of Italy in the last Eurocup.

“We will play the first game (for the Euro) first and then we will think about the second (World Cup),” he added.

“The calcium and the Nazionale concorrono a fare il nostro Paese più credibile, stimato, inclusive e ricco: tutte le maggiori ricerche stimano l’impatto della grande vittoria nello 0.7% of the PIL” – è quanto sostenuto dal Presidente della Figc, Gabriele Gravina https://t.co/BkpmUDwdqT – Wall Street Italia (@wallstreetita) July 15, 2021

The FIGC president stressed that, in order to be elected, Italy must work to improve its sports facilities, as many of them are very old.

“We have to improve the condition of the stadiums, because if we do not open a path of investment in sports facilities we will never have the option of organizing a great event,” he said.

He promised to negotiate with the government to obtain financial aid and expressed the desire to be able to act quickly.

Italy organized four Eurocup matches this year, played in twelve countries, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, a facility that was partially remodeled in recent years.

