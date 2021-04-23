Italy presented a new uniform design for Euro 2020



The uniform shown was that of the visitor.

The Italy selection introduced a surprising change to his visitor uniform: both the emblem of the Italian Football Federation and the sponsor’s brand will be in the center of the shirt, only separated by a small vertical strip. Just below it will be the Italian flag, reflected in horizontal stripes.

It is a minimalist design that breaks with the trend of placing the shield on one side of the flannel and the sponsor on the other side. Prioritize the target for being the visitor set. Look, at least, fresh.

New reserve uniform from Italy, which will be used at Euro 2021. Sim, is a jogo shirt. 🆕🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/BOiOxbYTtE – Esporte Dinâmico (from 🏠) (@EsporteDinamico) April 22, 2021

“It wasn’t easy, but we did it… Just think big“Are two of the phrases commented on by a voice-over in the presentation video. During the short film, members of the men’s and women’s teams show off their new visitor skin while training.

The Italian team will play again on May 28, in a friendly against the San Marino team. In June it will start the Eurocup, inaugurating it, in fact. The Azzurri shares Group A with Wales, Switzerland and Turkey.