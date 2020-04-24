The number of cases of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) in Italy reached 192,994, according to a balance released on Friday (24) by the Civil Defense.

Italian police officers on patrol against irregular displacements in Milan, one of the epicenters of the health crisis

This represents an increase of 1.6% in relation to the previous day, when the country had registered an increase of 1.4%. In absolute terms, the growth was 3,021 cases.

The number of deaths reached 25,969, after an increase of 420 deaths, which means an evolution of 1.6% in relative terms, the lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

Italy also has 60,498 cured, 2,922 more (5.1%) than in the previous balance. As a result, the number of active cases (discounting cured and dead) reached 106,527, on the fifth consecutive day of decline.

Of this total, 82,286 are in isolation at home; 22,068 patients are hospitalized; and 2,173 are still in ICUs. It is the 21st day followed by a drop in the number of patients in intensive care.

The quarantine in Italy remains in effect until May 3, but some commercial activities, such as bookstores and stationers, have already reopened, with the exception of certain regions, such as Lombardy and Piedmont.

The government is also preparing a mass testing program in the population to estimate the percentage of people already immunized against the new coronavirus.

In addition, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is working on a reopening schedule from May 4, which may include parks and some economic activities, such as manufacturing and construction.

