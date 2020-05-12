The Scientific Technical Committee that collaborates with the Italian Government in the management of the coronavirus pandemic gave its approval on Tuesday for Series A teams re-train as a team starting Monday, May 18.

This was reported the ministers of Health, Roberto Speranza, and of Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora, in a joint note Broadcast by the Italian media, highlighting that there are strict rules with which clubs must comply to ensure maximum security.

“The consultation requested by the Government on the protocol presented by the FIGC was answered this Monday by the Scientific Technical Committee and confirms the line of maximum care followed so far by the competent ministries,” reads the note.

“The indications of the Committee, which are strict, will be sent to the FIGC so that adapt the protocol so that it can allow the resumption of team training in safety conditions from May 18“he adds.

Series A clubs resumed training, individually and voluntarily, last Monday, May 4, and will be able to return to teamwork under the command of their technicians starting next week.

