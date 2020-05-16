Italy announced this Friday that it has taken a completely different path than that of Pedro Sánchez in the de-escalation. The Government of Giuseppe Conge has approved a decree that opens the borders from June 3 with the countries of the European Union, without the need for travelers to be quarantined by the covid coronavirus 19, although they may be limited according to epidemiological risk.

With this measure, Rome wants to save something from the tourist season, an initiative completely contrary to that of the Spanish Government, which currently has ordered a mandatory quarantine for all visitors in the world, including those from the EU and those from areas with hardly any infections.

In the decree of the Italian Government, the conditions for internal movements are also relaxed.

Displacements in the region

Thus, as of May 18, movements within the same region will be authorized without any limitation, although some restrictions could be imposed in the event of “an aggravation of the epidemiological situation”, according to the text of the published decree.

It will not be until June 3 when trips between different regions will be allowed – currently they are only allowed for work or emergency reasons – although in this case the possibility of restricting access to certain areas depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, and the main religious communities, with the exception of the Catholic Church, have signed this Friday the protocol that will allow the resumption of the celebrations from Monday. The signed document is very similar to the one previously signed with the Catholic Church, as reported by the RAI chain.

The death toll does not fall

Italy does not manage to finish dropping the daily death toll, after adding another 246 more deaths in the last 24 hours, while the data on recovered patients continues to increase and on the last day there has been a record of almost 5,000 more, reports Europe Press.

According to data published this Friday by Civil Protection, a total of 223,885 cases have been confirmed in Italy due to the pandemic, another 789 more in the last day, while the deceased has risen to 31,610. As for the number of people who have passed COVID-19, there are already 120,205, after another 4,917 have been discharged in the last day.