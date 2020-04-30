The president of the Automobile Club of Italy highlights the weakness of small teams

Does not rule out more than one location

Italy has been the European country worst hit by the coronavirus and has become one of the centers of the epidemic. However, his intentions for the Formula 1 GP to be held continue. Not only that, but the president of the Automobile Club of Italy is open to hosting two races.

In addition, Angelo Sticchi Damiani does not rule out that if he can become Monza he only witnesses one of them. The other would be on other tracks in the country, which he considers would be good for the queen category.

“A double race in the same country would be very good and we could do it in Monza, but Imola and Mugello are also candidates for a second Formula 1 race. Both have a long history and could add a lot to the existing calendar,” he said in collected statements. through the portal FormulaPassion.it

On the other hand, it rules out the possibility that in this situation an open-door GP can be held with thousands of fans in the stands. Therefore he urges to run behind closed doors to be able to guarantee that Formula 1 finally begins its season. He believes it would be critical for some teams if the competition could not be resumed in the end.

“We evaluate the situation day by day and I think it is mainly important that we do not travel very far in the future. It would seem to me very strong that in 2020 we saw a competition where the fans were allowed to come to the races. Meanwhile, the season has been quite messy and canceling the championship would be detrimental to small teams, “he said to finish.

It should be remembered that according to the plans of Formula 1, Italy would host its GP between the months of July and August as it is a European country. Asia, America and the Middle East would have their place between September and December, when the season would end.

