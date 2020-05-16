The Italian government will define in the next few hours whether it allows internal displacement within the country from June 3, the last step of the relaxation of the quarantine that began on March 10 to contain the advance of the coronavirus.

Additionally, June 3 could be the date the government also opens its borders for European visitors without the need for a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

According to a draft of the decree that the government prepares for the next few hours disclosed by the newspaper La Stampa, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will lift mobility restrictions between the 19 regions of the country since June 3.

Conte met this Friday with his cabinet for more than six hours to analyze the details of the decree that will regulate the last stages of the quarantine, although the meeting was suspended, the government website announced, and will continue tomorrow.

According to the Repubblica newspaper, the text of the decree that Conte and his cabinet will finish discussing this Saturday foresees, in a gesture to the tourism industry, the opening of borders for visitors from countries of the European Union from June 3, without the need to do a mandatory quarantine for fourteen days as other countries have imposed, such as Spain.

In addition, the government reached an agreement with the 19 regions for the reopening of “all commercial activities” starting next Monday, as announced by the Governors of Veneto, Luca Zaia, and Liguria, Giovanni Toti through social networks. .

The Ligurian governor and spokesman for the governors stated through social networks that “the regions, united and with great teamwork with the sole objective of the common good, without party colors, produced a unitary document, with guidelines shared for the economic categories that may reopen from Monday. “

According to the Prime Minister’s plan, starting next Monday the regions will have autonomy to authorize or not the reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressing salons, based on the national lines that the government will give to local authorities.

In this context, the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana assured today in statements to the Rai chain that “the time has come to open important activities such as bars and restaurants”, despite the fact that his region concentrates almost 50% of the victims and national cases.

According to a draft of the decree that will regulate the new phase of quarantine advanced by the Italian press, on Monday the reopening of retail businesses throughout the country will be authorized, although always with hygiene measures and social distancing, and will also be allowed again mobility within the same region.

In addition, Monday will also be the restart of the masses throughout Italy, with a maximum number of 200 people for celebrations that take place in closed places, in addition to the obligation of the use of chinstrap and the prohibition of physical contact, including the rite of the greeting of peace.

Three regions in the north of the country -Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont- concentrate by themselves about 63% of the current 72,070 coronavirus positives.

Today, Civil Protection announced that 242 people died in the last hours from the coronavirus, with only 734 new infections in the entire country, 299 of them in Lombardy.

In the capital, Rome, the figures have reached a minimum since the pandemic started: only 10 new cases in the last 24 hours.

To date, 31,610 people have died from coronavirus in Italy, although the country has registered a downward trend in infections and the fewest positives since the end of March.

