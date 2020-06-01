Azerbaijan unlikely to agree to hold a closed-door race

From Italy they are already talking to Liberty Media to fill the gap that Azerbaijan would leave

Mugello is right now the circuit with the most options, due to its location

The president of the Automobile Club d’Italia, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, has started talking to Liberty Media about Mugello, Imola or Monza to celebrate a possible second Italian Grand Prix.

This week, specifically before this Wednesday, Liberty Media is scheduled to announce the schedule for the first part of the 2020 season. The campaign will kick off with a European program, planned to start in Austria in July with two races and finish in Monza in September.

After weeks of negotiations to configure the new schedule, the Automobile Club d’Italia will assume the costs of organizing the Italian Grand Prix and in return, Liberty does not demand payment of the royalty. In addition, the owners of Formula 1 contribute a million euros and allow the Autodromo to manage part of their sponsorships during the event.

Negotiations on a second Italian Grand Prix are born as a result of the Little chance of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix going forward, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, since they assure that running without an audience does not make sense.

Thus, Damiani proposes Imola, Mugello or even a second race in Monza as an alternative to Baku. However, the ACI president makes it clear that if a second GP is held at Monza, it should be with the same track configuration that would be used for the first. Monza’s limitations to offer a different career better position Imola and Mugello as the settings for a second date.

If i were MugelloIt would be a consolation for the organizers of the Ferrari-owned track, since it is very likely that the Italian circuit will fall off the new calendar that tries to assemble MotoGP. Right now, this circuit has more options than Imola because the locality in which it is located is much easier to monitor than that of Imola. In any case, we would be talking about a second GP without an audience.

