Italy national team: Lorenzo Insigne and his message after the victory against Belgium in the European Championship

Lorenzo Insigne, who scored Italy’s second goal in the 2-1 victory against Belgium in the Euro Cup quarter-finals, said on Friday that he is experiencing the “best moment of his career” and that he has never had so much fun playing football.

“Yes, it is the best moment of my career, I thank the coach (Roberto Mancini), who gave me confidence, and my teammates who allow me to play at these levels. I am happy for the team, we are a great group, it is merit We must continue like this, we haven’t done anything yet, we still have a lot to do, “said Insigne, who was chosen as Munich’s best player of the match, in the mixed zone.

“I never had so much fun, it seems that we play with friends from school during the week. I’m happy, we enjoy playing, this is our secret,” he added.

Insigne also sent a message of encouragement to teammate Leonardo Spinazzola, who suffered a serious injury in Friday’s game.

“It is an important loss, we are by his side and we will try to go to the end for him, because for us he was fundamental,” he said.