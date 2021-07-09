Italy narrows the bubble in Coverciano after a case of COVID in the press

07/09/2021 at 4:21 PM CEST

The Italian team shielded and disinfected the Coverciano technical center this Friday after a case of contagion by coronavirus will be registered in the accredited mediaAlthough there was no contact at any time with the team, federation sources inform ..

A positive case of a worker of the public television “Rai” registered on Thursday He convinced the Italian national team to narrow the bubble in the technical center as a precaution and to organize the press activity in a digital way only in view of the final against England in the European Championship next Sunday.

There is no alarm in the Italian team, as there were no contacts with members of the press at any time, and also the entire “azzurra” expedition is vaccinated or immunized.

To limit the risks, the Coverciano media center has been disinfected this Friday, with two days remaining until the grand final at Wembley, in which Italy seeks its second European Championship crown.

The coach Roberto Mancini will lead this Friday the last training session prior to the trip to London this Saturday, on the eve of the appointment with England.