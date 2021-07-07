Italy: Morata vindicated himself by reviving Spain with the tying goal at one

07/06/2021

On 07/07/2021 at 01:20 CEST

When Spain needed it most, Álvaro Morata appeared to rescue Luis Enrique’s team, who was on the canvas after Chiesa’s goal, who had put Mancini’s men ahead. The Atlético striker – on loan from Juventus – was the protagonist in the run-up to the clash, as he stayed on the bench for the benefit of Oyarzabal. Whims of fate, it was Morata who, entering from the bench, brought Spain back to life by scoring his third goal in the European Championship.

Morata entered the pitch in the 62nd minute, just two after Chiesa opened the scoring. In the 80th minute, with Spain already desperate, the attacker started driving through the center lane, teamed up with Olmo, who returned the wall very precisely. With perfect control, Morata stood in front of Donnarumma, who he beat by the short stick, unleashing the madness among the members of the Spanish team, which was beginning to be seen outside the Eurocup.

Morata’s goal to send the party into extra time serves as one more exercise of vindication for a player who was the subject of harsh criticism in the first days of the Eurocup for his lack of success. Morata himself acknowledged that he had a bad time after receiving threats and now, his goal serves to remove reasons from his detractors.