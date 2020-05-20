A decree came into force in Italy that authorizes the government to spend up to 3 billion euros to re-statate Alitalia, the country’s main airline and which has been under public intervention for three years.

The measure is in a decree presented by the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and sanctioned by President Sergio Mattarella to stimulate the country’s economic recovery in the post-quarantine.

The name “Alitalia” is not mentioned, but the text makes reference to Article 79 of a previous decree, “Cura Italia”, which authorized the “constitution of a new company wholly controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, or by a majority public holding company, albeit indirect “, to take over the airline.

The new decree establishes that the Ministry of Economy is authorized to “participate in the share capital and to reinforce the equity capital of the company with a total contribution of up to 3 billion euros”.

According to the text, this public company can “buy or rent sectors of companies holding air transport licenses issued by the National Civil Aviation Entity, including those under extraordinary management”, a description that defines Alitalia.

The government gave no further details about the company’s nationalization, but in April, the Minister of Economic Development, Stefano Patuanelli, had said that the new Alitalia would be born in the “first weeks of June”.

A former flag company, the company now belongs to the holding company Compagnia Aerea Italiana (CAI), with 51% of the shares, and to the Arab group Etihad Airways, with 49%, but its administration has been in charge of the government for three years because of a liquidity crisis that left her on the verge of bankruptcy.

Alitalia, which is kept alive thanks to public loans totaling 1.3 billion euros, employs more than 11,000 people and is considered strategic by the government, which decided to re-statate it after the European Commission relaxed the rules on public bailouts due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

