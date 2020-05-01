The difficulty of wearing long hours sterile coveralls that suffocate, the risk of contamination, fear for oneself and for those close to you, but also the feeling of being useful. Marino De Rosa is an anesthesiologist in the Covid unit of a hospital in Rome.

“We are on duty at six or twelve o’clock at night but there are two of us,” said the 54-year-old doctor, married and father of two teenagers, to ., arriving as usual at building B of the San Filippo Neri hospital in the north of the capital.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he and his colleagues, doctors, nurses, caregivers have been required to take draconian hygiene measures which go through masks, gloves, glasses and sterile gowns which by dint of being worn become unbearable.

“Working 12 hours straight in these conditions is impossible,” says the practitioner.

“These tools oppress you, the masks prevent you from breathing properly, the glasses fog up, it is difficult to read, to write. At most, I could last five hours and I left exhausted”, says- he.

“But we try not to exceed three and a half or four hours in this outfit,” he explains.

The Covid service where Marino operates has 20 beds, 14 of which were occupied on Wednesday. It is an intensive care unit, not an intensive care unit. Some patients are mechanically ventilated but not intubated.

“The contact with the patient is only visual. We talk to him, he describes his symptoms, what he feels, we have a tool that allows us to measure his oxygen level in the blood, which gives us a idea of ​​the evolution of his respiratory failure “.

“But the actual test is missing because it is difficult, if not impossible, to use a fundamental instrument, the stethoscope. So we have improved the use of ultrasound which, in this case, gives us information almost as enlightening, “he says.

– Forget about fear –

Over the weeks spent at the bedside of patients with coronavirus, his fear of being infected has faded, at least he says he “put it aside”. Some 150 of his colleagues have died of Covid-19 in the past two months in Italy.

“I have two boys, a wife, I try to be careful so I sleep in an apartment near my house to limit daily contact as much as possible. And when I am at home, I wear gloves and a mask To protect them”.

While striving to forget fear, Marino De Rosa also says he has learned a lot in recent weeks.

“The idea of ​​being one of those people who are really useful to others exhilarates me,” he says.

Faced with the challenge of this new disease, the doctor he is said to be “galvanized” but also worried about not being able to devote himself to other patients, those who were “left alone” because of this deadly pandemic.

Marino does not venture to make forecasts on the future, on the long-awaited return to normal. But like many of his colleagues, he expects a “new peak” epidemic after the end of confinement, scheduled for Monday in Italy.

“If we restart next week, there will be a growth in new cases between the end of May and the beginning of June,” he warns.

“But now we have a greater ability to intercept patients early,” he says.