“Italy looks like Chelsea”

06/13/2021 at 5:36 PM CEST

Jorge Frello “Jorginho”, midfielder of the Italian team and European champion with Chelsea, considered this Sunday that the selected “azzurro” and the London team are alike, due to the unity of the wardrobe and the philosophy of the game.

“I would like to feel the emotions that I experienced with Chelsea also with the national team. I bring the desire to succeed. And our group is similar to the Chelsea group, we have good guys, wanting to show their value, we all want to achieve something important “Jorginho said at a press conference organized at the Coverciano technical center.

“All our players know what the coach wants, all the players can play in our system. The most important thing is the mentality, attack, help us, look for spaces,” he added.

Jorginho has had a vertical growth in recent years, thanks to the work of the Spanish Rafa Benítez, his first coach at Naples, Maurizio Sarri, the Englishman Frank Lampard and the German Thomas Tuchel, and is now one of the leaders of the group “azzurro “.

However, he kept a low profile: “I am one who always tries to help. We have players with a lot of personality and we need everyone’s help, by (Giorgio) Chiellini, (Leonardo) Bonucci, (Marco) Verratti, (Ciro) Immobile, (Gianluigi) Donnarumma. We all contribute something. We don’t have a single leader, “he said.

The Brazilian-born midfielder also warned of the dangers of Switzerland, a team in need of points after starting their path to the European Championship with a 1-1 draw against Wales in Baku.

“We must be careful with the style they have. They have players who have already had two or three competitions of this type, they have expert players,” he said.

He also sent a strong message of support to the Danish Christian Eriksen, who is awake, stable and out of danger in a Copenhagen hospital, after collapsing this Saturday during Denmark’s game against Finland.

“We are at the center of the show, but football is much more. The passion of the fans, working away from the spotlight. Football is good also because of what happens off the field. What happened yesterday (on Saturday) He is strong. It affected me a lot. At that moment he thought about his teammates, his partner, the fans, “he said.

“I wish Eriksen and his family the best of luck. I want him to be strong,” he concluded.